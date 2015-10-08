© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dyer Joins International City Leaders At Climate Change Gathering

By Amy Green
Published October 8, 2015 at 12:05 PM EDT

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city leaders from across the globe met Thursday in Washington on the topic of climate change.

The meeting was part of an effort by the U.S. State Department and Bloomberg Philanthropies to organize city leaders worldwide around the issue.

Dyer says cities bear a big responsibility when it comes to climate change.

"About 70 percent of greenhouse gases is produced in cities, and over 50 percent of the world's population now resides in cities. And so we're really on the forefront of trying to address climate change."

The mayors discussed solutions in anticipation of a global meeting later this year on climate change in Paris.

