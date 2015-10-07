Orange County Commissioner Wants Human Trafficking Hotline Posted At Some Businesses

Orange County nightclubs and massage parlors may be required to post hotlines for human trafficking victims or face fines. Commissioner Pete Clarke has proposed an ordinance allowed under a new state law.

“That in essence is a warning for folks to look at and to make sure that they’re not being coerced into something or if they know somebody who has, to give them some numbers to call for help,” said Clarke.

The signs would have numbers to state and national human trafficking hotlines. Clarke said there are still some nuts and bolts to work out such as enforcement. He expects this proposal to come before commissioners for a first reading in a couple of months.

Clarke would like to see money from fines go to public information campaigns. Florida ranks third in the number of calls to the national human trafficking hotline.