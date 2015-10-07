Congressman Grayson Files Ethics Complaint Against House Majority Leader Over Benghazi Statement

Florida Congressman Alan Grayson has filed an ethics complaint against House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Grayson claims McCarthy is using tax dollars to damage Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Last week on Fox News, McCarthy linked the Select Committee on Benghazi’s investigation to Clinton’s sliding poll numbers. Grayson calls McCarthy’s comment a confession that the committee is politically motivated and wants a probe into whether the Benghazi committee has violated federal law and House rules.

“For a period longer than Congress investigated Watergate, the Republican majority has subpoenaed state department employees and others close to Secretary Clinton solely to generate anti-Clinton propaganda,” said Grayson.

McCarthy’s office said the committee is not about politics but about the truth.

Grayson echoes a New York Times editorial calling for the committee to be shut down.

He denies that his ethics complaint has anything to do with his Senate primary opponent Patrick Murphy’s support of the Benghazi committee.