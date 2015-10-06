Webster Makes Video Pitch For Speakership

Congressman Daniel Webster is running a video campaign … trying to win support to be the next Speaker of the House.

The Central Florida republican is vying to replace John Boehner, who will step down at the end of the month.

“Are we going to just change the personalities and the speakership, or are we going to fundamentally change the way we do business here in Washington DC?" Webster said in his video, also talking up his record as speaker of the Florida House of Represenatives.

“We ended all meetings at six o clock. We took up the most important issues first. We never bumped against a deadline. We finished on time. And the people and members cheered.”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is next in line for the speakership when John Boehner steps down at the end of the month.

Webster made an unsuccessful bid to replace Boehner in January and is considered a long shot.

Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R, Utah) is also running.