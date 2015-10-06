Get Ready To Pay More At Disney & Universal

It’s going to cost a bit more to hit the two major theme parks in Orlando. Both Disney and Universal have raised rates on certain services.

Universal bumped the cost of parking up from $17 to $20. And earlier this week, Disney revamped its annual pass system increasing prices while also increasing benefits.

Both parks raised their ticket price earlier this year.

UCF professor Duncan Dickson says boosting the minimum wage for Disney workers is likely tied to the higher ticket prices.

“Raising the minimum wage doesn’t come without consequences. And you can have all these ‘we need to raise the minimum wage, we need to raise the minimum wage,’ well that means consumers will need to pay more for the services their getting,” said Dickson.

Dickson said Universal will cash in on the higher parking rate when it opens its newest water park, Volcano Bay, in 2017. He said the parks are certainly cashing in on the record number of tourists flocking to Orlando.