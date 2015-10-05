WMFE – SERIES “LITTLE VIETNAM”

Forty years ago was the fall of Saigon, marking an end to the Vietnam War. Soon after central Florida quickly became a magnet for the wave of Vietnamese refugees, creating the state’s largest Vietnamese community.

The community is growing even as its cultural heart Little Vietnam evolves. The corner of Mills and Colonial had been known as Little Vietnam but now as condos, coffee shops and high-end grocery stores pop up, the Vietnamese community is being absorbed into the Mills 50 neighborhood.

The 90.7 newsroom fanned out across the area to talk with Vietnamese both young and old about their history and future in central Florida.

