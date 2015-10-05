© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
WMFE – PUBLIC AFFAIRS: PARRAMORE

By Catherine Welch
Published October 5, 2015 at 11:00 AM EDT

The brand new stadium for Orlando City Soccer will sprout up right in the heart of the historically black neighborhood of Parramore. 90.7’s public affairs show Intersection, explored the issues surrounding both the stadium and the neighborhood in transition.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with City Commissioner and former resident Regina Hill about her vision for the neighborhood, president of Orlando City Soccer about how he will be a good neighbor, and with millionaire Harris Rosen about his multi-million dollar commitment to the children of Parramore.

Central Florida News
Catherine Welch
