Florida Wildlife Authorities Plan Forum On Coyotes

By Amy Green
Published October 5, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
coyotes

There’s been a surge of coyote attacks on pets in Maitland, and Monday evening wildlife officials will hold a forum for residents.

Maitland is the latest area of central Florida to encounter nuisance coyotes. College Park also has had problems.

Greg Workman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says coyotes are predators that will pursue food sources like garbage and small animals like dogs and cats.

"Now that a lot of their suitable habitat is declining and shrinking this will keep them on the move and finding a suitable habitat to live and establish their own family unit. So that could be one reason why we're seeing so many of them."

Workman advises residents to bring inside all food sources including garbage and pet food.

The forum is at 6:30 p.m. at Maitland City Hall.

Central Florida News florida fish and wildlife conservation commission coyotes Environment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
