Environmentalists Seek Volunteers To Help Monitor Florida Bear Hunt

By Amy Green
Published October 5, 2015 at 12:41 PM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

It’s been 20 years since Florida’s last bear hunt, and environmentalists opposed to the hunt are seeking volunteers to monitor hunters, to make sure everything is being done by the books.

Speak Up Wekiva is seeking volunteers to photograph vehicle license plates of hunters to ensure those hunters are permitted to participate.

The central Florida organization also wants volunteers to monitor Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission bear check stations.

The volunteers would sound air horns alerting hunters when the hunt is over and search for orphaned cubs.

Speak Up Wekiva is leading litigation aimed at stopping the hunt. The group says it will appeal a judge's decision last week allowing it to happen.

Florida Fish and Wildlife approved the hunt earlier this year after a growing number of complaints about bears in neighborhoods. It’s scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
