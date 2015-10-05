Environmentalists Seek Volunteers To Help Monitor Florida Bear Hunt

It’s been 20 years since Florida’s last bear hunt, and environmentalists opposed to the hunt are seeking volunteers to monitor hunters, to make sure everything is being done by the books.

Speak Up Wekiva is seeking volunteers to photograph vehicle license plates of hunters to ensure those hunters are permitted to participate.

The central Florida organization also wants volunteers to monitor Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission bear check stations.

The volunteers would sound air horns alerting hunters when the hunt is over and search for orphaned cubs.

Speak Up Wekiva is leading litigation aimed at stopping the hunt. The group says it will appeal a judge's decision last week allowing it to happen.

Florida Fish and Wildlife approved the hunt earlier this year after a growing number of complaints about bears in neighborhoods. It’s scheduled to begin Oct. 24.