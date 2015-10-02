Spotlight: Orlando Museum Of Art Wants To Be On The International Museum Map

The Orlando Museum of Art this week announced it’s planning to move to a new, bigger more modern building in the downtown area.

This won’t happen overnight. The museum just partnered with a development company to do more research. This is part of the museum’s "Forward to 100" plan leading up to its 100th anniversary in 2024.

Museum officials say they've outgrown their current location, which also doesn't have enough parking space.

“There’s no way to expand here. There is an ability to go up but only one more story and only over a portion of this building, so things like this facility, this amphitheater are very antiquated and outdated,” said Ted Brown, chair of the museum’s strategic planning committee.

