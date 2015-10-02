Atlas V Rocket Sends Mexican Communication Satellite To Space

An Atlas V rocket carrying a Mexican communication satellite is heading to orbit.

United Launch Alliance launched a Morelos-3 satellite Friday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The launch was briefly delayed when a boat entered the restricted debris zone downrange. Range officials were able to clear the area, and the launch happened at 6:28am, the end of Friday's launch window.

The Mexican satellite provides secure communication for that country’s national security efforts, as well as providing voice and data to remote areas.

This is the 57th Atlas V launch from ULA – a joint launch venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing.