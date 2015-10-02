© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Atlas V Rocket Sends Mexican Communication Satellite To Space

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 2, 2015 at 2:48 AM EDT
An Atlas V rocket carrying a Mexican communication satellite is heading to orbit.

United Launch Alliance launched a Morelos-3 satellite Friday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The launch was briefly delayed when a boat entered the restricted debris zone downrange. Range officials were able to clear the area, and the launch happened at 6:28am, the end of Friday's launch window.

The Mexican satellite provides secure communication for that country’s national security efforts, as well as providing voice and data to remote areas.

This is the 57th Atlas V launch from ULA – a joint launch venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
