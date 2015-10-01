Hurricane Joaquin Churning Dangerous Surf Off Florida Coast

Forecasters are calling Hurricane Joaquin “an extremely dangerous Category 4” storm. The National Hurricane Center is tracking the hurricane and says it’s expected to gain strength Thursday into Friday.

Meanwhile, surfers are being warned that while the waves will look tempting this weekend, thanks to Hurricane Joaquin the water at Florida beaches will be treacherous.

Snapped cords have already sent lifeguards into the ocean to rescue surfers, and this is before the full effects of Joaquin have arrived. National Weather Service forecaster Matt Bragaw said rip currents will be strong, surf will be rough, and waves could reach up to 9 feet “Would caution anybody who is not an experienced surfer to really think twice before heading out, and certainly don’t head out alone into the waters,” said Bragaw.

Bragaw urges swimmers to just stay out of the water.

Forecast maps chart Hurricane Joaquin moving past the Bahamas and heading toward the U.S. over the next couple of days.