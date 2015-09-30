State Releases Preliminary FSA District Test Scores

The state released preliminary test scores Wednesday for the new Florida Standards Assessments. They are for math grades three through eight, language arts for third through tenth graders, algebra one and two and geometry for all grades.

The education department says this data is best for comparing how school districts fared against each other. Seminole County appears to have the highest scores in all subjects compared to other central Florida districts.

Educators are already firing back on these initial results. The Florida Association of District School Superintendents calls the grades flawed, suspect and incomplete.

Orange County Public Schools says “these scores provide information of little value about the performance of our district.”

Alicia Parker, assistant director of digital learning and assessment at Volusia County Schools, says the new test does not take into account student growth from last year.

“It’s really unfair and it’s a very different way of calculating grades. I think it’s very misleading and I hope that our state legislature steps in and does the right thing and give schools "I’s" because it truly is an incomplete picture of our school’s achievement,” said Parker.

Individual student scores are still not out.

Take a look at the district scores:

2015 FSA ELA District - Grades 3-10 FINAL

2015 FSA Math District - Grades 3-8 FINAL (002)

2015 FSA Algebra 1 EOC District - All Grades FINAL

2015 FSA Algebra 2 EOC District - All Grades FINAL

2015 FSA Geometry EOC District - All Grades FINAL (003)