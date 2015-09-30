© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
State Agrees To Protect Seminole County Ranch Land

By Amy Green
Published September 30, 2015 at 12:01 PM EDT
Photo courtesy the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Photo courtesy the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Seminole County ranch land is among nearly 3,000 acres now protected from future development.

The land will be protected under conservation easements just agreed upon by the Florida Cabinet.

The easements protect the land from future development while allowing the landowner to remain. Nearly 1,300 acres in rural Seminole County will be protected.

Kilbee Ranch resides in one of the latest conservation easements and has been operated by the same family since the 1920s.

The land shares a boundary with the Little Big Econlockhatchee State Forest and is home to the threatened gopher tortoise and other wildlife.

The Cabinet also voted to protect 1,600 acres in Collier County.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
