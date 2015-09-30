Blue Origin Reaches Critical Milestone In Engine Testing

Blue Origin reached a critical milestone in the development of a new rocket engine.

The private space company says it completed over 100 tests of the BE-4 engine, and testing will continue here in Central Florida.

The BE-4 engine - developed by Blue Origin - is the leading candidate for United Launch Alliances Vulcan-class rockets. Those rockets will take cargo to orbit.

Earlier this month, Blue Origins founder Jeff Bezos announced the building of an engine test facility at Cape Canaveral.

Testing of BE-4 components is ongoing at Blue Orin’s facilities in West Texas.