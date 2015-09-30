© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Blue Origin Reaches Critical Milestone In Engine Testing

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 30, 2015 at 12:08 PM EDT
Testing of BE-4 components is ongoing at Blue Origin's facilities in West Texas. Photo: Blue Origin.
Blue Origin reached a critical milestone in the development of a new rocket engine.

The private space company says it completed over 100 tests of the BE-4 engine, and testing will continue here in Central Florida.

The BE-4 engine - developed by Blue Origin - is the leading candidate for United Launch Alliances Vulcan-class rockets. Those rockets will take cargo to orbit.

Earlier this month, Blue Origins founder Jeff Bezos announced the building of an engine test facility at Cape Canaveral.

Testing of BE-4 components is ongoing at Blue Orin’s facilities in West Texas.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
