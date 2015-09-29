Webster An Underdog For House Speaker, But Still A Favorite For Some

Orlando Republican Congressman Daniel Webster could be a popular choice for conservatives in his bid to be the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Political analyst Frank Torres said Webster is still an underdog – but he has a fighting chance to replace John Boehner as House speaker.

“So a lot of people are going to see this as an opportunity to really gain a foothold here and find a leader in the house that can really push their agenda forward," Torres said. "I think a lot of people are going to like what Daniel Webster has to say, but Kevin McCarthy will still be the favorite.”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said on Monday he’s running to replace John Boehner. Boehner announced last week that he’ll resign from Congress at the end of October.

Webster led a failed coup to replace Boehner as speaker last January, but Torres said for some conservatives, Webster is still a popular choice.

“He’s a very skilled communicator, one of the most skilled at communicating conservative values without alienating different groups," Torres said. "A lot of people like the way he handles himself, very respectful and dignified, and he could be the conservative choice to challenge McCarthy for the House speakership.”

Redistricting means Webster could also face a fight to get re-elected. But Torres said you don’t actually have to be a member of congress to be speaker – anyone can technically run.