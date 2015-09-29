© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Fighting Human Trafficking

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 29, 2015 at 5:00 AM EDT
Photo: FBI.gov
Photo: FBI.gov

Florida ranks near the top for the number of calls made to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline. Trafficking victims are forced into prostitution or made to work against their will. And in Florida, Orlando is a trafficking hub.

We’ll hear from a 19-year-old who was lured into sex trafficking - how it happened and how she escaped. Law enforcement, faith groups and social workers are uniting to find these women and men and help them out of a life of drugs and prostitution. We’ll talk to Tomas Lares from the Greater Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force; Sarah Webb from Victim Service Center of Central Florida; Abi Mills from Northland Church, and Dave Allmond from the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation.

Fighting human trafficking and helping its victims in Central Florida.

Central Florida NewsIntersectionOrlandohuman traffickingsex workers
