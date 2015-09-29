Art Made From Ancient Tree Goes To Auction

Central Florida residents get the chance to own a piece of Seminole County history this evening. Dozens of artworks made from the remains of a 3,500 year old tree are up for auction.

The bowls, pens and artworks were crafted from the Senator, an ancient cypress which burned down in Big Tree Park in Longwood in 2012.

They've been on display at the Museum of Seminole County History since June.

Museum coordinator Kim Nelson said duplicates and pieces they don’t have room for will be sold to the public tonight.

“We have several works of art, an alligator made of the remains of the tree," said Nelson.

The auction also includes pens, bowls, and ceramic pots.

"We have a number of those, we have about 25 of those made from ashes from the Senator wood mixed with the clay,”said Nelson.

Tomorrow is the final day for the exhibition.

“Considering that most of the wood was headed towards the dump, and that one our citizens decided he would intervene and rescue it on behalf of the county and turn it into this artwork project, it was a wonderful rebirth of the use of this tree,” said Nelson.

The auction kicks off at 5.30pm on Tuesday at 250 West County Home Road in Sanford, and runs until 8pm.

The proceeds from the auction will fund a traveling exhibit for the other artworks made from the remnants of the tree.