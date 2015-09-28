Orlando Nonprofit To Roll Out App To Combat Human Trafficking

An Orlando non-profit will soon roll out a gaming app to fight human trafficking. The free app is to provide awareness and prevention of this crime to middle and high school students.

The app, called Awareness Combats Trafficking, is designed to teach youth how to spot red flags related to human trafficking.

Founder of the Lifeboat Project Jill Bolander Cohen partnered with a local simulations company to create the app. The game puts characters in several interactive situations, such as a bright straight-A student going to the mall with her girlfriend.

“And she’s approached by a guy that hands her a business card ‘Oh, you’d be a wonderful model’ but he’s standing with a girl in very revealing provocative clothing, no purse, no identification on her,” said Bolander Cohen.

She said the point is to meet digital natives where they’re at. Bolander Cohen says the app should be ready for download in January.

She recently presented it to the state’s Council on Human Trafficking and said there’s interest in having the app as part of instruction at Florida schools.