Clermont Approves Resolution Opposing Florida’s Bear Hunt

The Clermont City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday opposing the upcoming bear hunt. The resolution urges The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to reconsider the bear hunt, and asks the governor and General Assembly to step in and stop the hunt.

It also designates the City of Clermont as officially supporting the lawsuit by Speak Up Wekiva trying to block the bear hunt.

Opponents of the hunt said there’s no way to prevent the thousands of licensed hunters from killing more than the limit of 320 bears. The state says it will closely monitor the hunt.

This first bear hunt in 20 years comes after a growing number of complaints about bears in neighborhoods.