Clermont Approves Resolution Opposing Florida’s Bear Hunt

By Catherine Welch
Published September 28, 2015 at 10:54 AM EDT
Black Bear- photo courtesy of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
The Clermont City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday opposing the upcoming bear hunt. The resolution urges The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to reconsider the bear hunt, and asks the governor and General Assembly to step in and stop the hunt.

It also designates the City of Clermont as officially supporting  the lawsuit by Speak Up Wekiva trying to block the bear hunt.

Opponents of the hunt said there’s no way to prevent the thousands of licensed hunters from killing more than the limit of 320 bears. The state says it will closely monitor the hunt.

This first bear hunt in 20 years comes after a growing number of complaints about bears in neighborhoods.

Central Florida Newsflorida fish and wildlife commissionbear huntEnvironmentspeak up wekivabear
Catherine Welch
