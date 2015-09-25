© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF Downtown Campus Moves Forward

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 25, 2015 at 2:31 AM EDT
Creative Village is the site of UCF's proposed downtown Orlando campus. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
Creative Village is the site of UCF's proposed downtown Orlando campus. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

University of Central Florida’s downtown campus is moving forward, despite a veto of state funding by Governor Rick Scott earlier this year.

Governor Scott nixed the $60 million of state funds for a UCF campus west of I-4 in downtown Orlando.

A UCF Board of Trustees approved a new plan Thursday that asks the state for only a third of that cost.

Another third would come from the University, and the final third would come from donations.

The search for new funding pushes the campus opening to at least the fall of 2018.

The Trustee’s plan now moves to the Board of Governors – they’ll take it up later this year.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFundingUCFdowntown
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details