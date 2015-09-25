UCF Downtown Campus Moves Forward

University of Central Florida’s downtown campus is moving forward, despite a veto of state funding by Governor Rick Scott earlier this year.

Governor Scott nixed the $60 million of state funds for a UCF campus west of I-4 in downtown Orlando.

A UCF Board of Trustees approved a new plan Thursday that asks the state for only a third of that cost.

Another third would come from the University, and the final third would come from donations.

The search for new funding pushes the campus opening to at least the fall of 2018.

The Trustee’s plan now moves to the Board of Governors – they’ll take it up later this year.