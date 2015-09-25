Spotlight: Hidden Mural In Casselberry Restored To New Life

After spending 20 years hidden behind a wall in a Seminole County Bank, a 20-foot-long tiled mural painted by a prominent Spanish artist has a new home. The City of Casselberry will unveil the restored panoramic landscape mural Saturday at City Hall, during the El Sentinel Latin Jazz & Art Festival.

The mural was created for South Seminole Bank in the early 60’s by Antonio Martinez Andres. It was the bank’s centerpiece until it was covered up in an early 1990s remodeling job.

In 2013, the building was scheduled to be torn down for the 17-92 flyover ramp…and an unlikely group came together to move and restore the mural.

"For me it was an honor just to touch it, not only to restore it and I believe this one is going to be an attraction and a piece to be presevered for generations to come and enjoy," said restoration artist Ulysses Mora.

