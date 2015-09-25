© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Putnam: Florida Faces Water Shortfall By 2030

By Amy Green
Published September 25, 2015 at 11:49 AM EDT
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam says Florida faces a water shortfall of more than a billion gallons daily by 2030.

He addressed legislative and business leaders Friday in Orlando at the Florida Water Forum, on what he says will be the state's largest long-term issue.

Putnam called on lawmakers to resurrect legislation for a statewide water policy. The legislation failed during the spring session.

He says a unified policy that considers water conservation and reuse will be important as the state faces a future in which shortages could cause businesses to rethink relocating to Florida.

"Water will be the new oil if we don't get it right."

Putnam says now is the time for the policy, when lawmakers are not influenced by a historic hurricane season or drought.

The agriculture commissioner spoke at the sixth-annual Florida Water Forum, organized by Associated Industries of Florida.

Sponsors include the Florida Farm Bureau, Orlando Utilities Commission and Florida Crystals.

Tags
Central Florida NewsAdam PutnamEnvironmentflorida water forum
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details