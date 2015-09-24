Expressway Authority Gearing Up For More Wekiva Parkway Construction

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is about to rev up construction of the second section of the Wekiva Parkway that will eventually complete the beltway around metro Orlando. There’s an open house Thursday evening.

This second stretch of the Wekiva Parkway –State Road 429—will be constructed in Apopka, north of Kelly Park Road between Round Lake Road and Mt. Plymouth Road. The project includes electronic tolling and an interchange near Haas–Ondich Road and Plymouth Sorrento.

Wekiva Parkway spokeswoman Mary Brooks says detailed maps are ready for residents.

“There’s been a lot of talk about this project coming for many years, now we have 100 percent design plans so they can see exactly what things are going to look like, where exactly the parkway is going to go with respect to their properties or cross streets,” said Brooks.

She said negotiations to buy property from landowners in the area are underway and on track.

“The acquisition of the property is all proceeding and we will have all the property we need in fact I believe we are pretty close to closing by the end of this year we will have closed on all the property we need for the project to start next year.”

This second stretch of the Wekiva Parkways comes with a $218 million price tag. Construction starts in 2016 and will wrap up in early 2018.