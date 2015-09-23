Orlando Health to 5,000 Patients: Redo Mammograms

Orlando Health mailed letters today to more than 5,300 patients who may have gotten bad mammograms. Women who went to the Boston Diagnostic Imaging location on Orange Avenue from May of 2013 to July of 2015 are asked to call Orlando Health.

It’s unclear why the Boston Diagnostic center has lost its accreditation, but Orlando Health bought the center last December.

“Again, we can’t be too adamant, we really want to encourage those patients who receive the letters to contact their physicians, and contact that phone number provided in the letter to get in touch with our mammography coordinator," said Desmond Jordon, media relations coordinator for Orlando Health.

New mammograms will be performed free of charge. If you think you may have received a mammogram at the Boston Diagnostics location, call: 321-842-CARE (2273).