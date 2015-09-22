Orlando's Hotel Business Cooled Down In August

August was not a banner month for Orlando area hotels. STR keeps track of data for the hotel industry, and it finds Orlando’s occupancy rate for August was about 72 percent, with the average cost of a room at $97.92 a night. That’s almost $30 a night less than the peak rate in March.

The data show things slow down in August and September. And so while August had the lowest occupancy and room rates so far this year, it was still a better month than it was for the past six years.

Orlando Room Rates In August

Aug 2015 – $97.92

Aug 2014 – $94.28

Aug 2013 – $89.50

Aug 2012 – $83.82

Aug 2011 – $81.08

Aug 2010 – $80.60

Source: STR