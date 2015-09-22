Alleged Zimmerman Shooter To Stand Trial

A man who allegedly shot at George Zimmerman has been ordered to stand trial for attempted murder. Matthew Apperson also faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm.

In a court hearing today, Zimmerman described being followed and shot at as the two drove on Lake Mary Boulevard near Orlando last May.

“As soon as I looked over I saw the barrel of the gun, I saw Mr. Apperson, I heard the shot. I mean it was within seconds at the most.”

Zimmerman also told the court about another incident a year earlier where Apperson flagged him down and got into a verbal altercation about the shooting of unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin.

"He told that real men settle their [expletive] with fists, not with guns, and I should pick on someone my own size, not a little boy."

Zimmerman was acquitted of second degree murder in the 2102 shooting of Martin in Sanford.