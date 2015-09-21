FBI Offering Reward For Vandalism At Melbourne Churches

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information solving the vandalism cases of three churches in Melbourne. The FBI believes the cases are related.

The predominately black New Shiloh Christian Center was hit twice, first in February then again in July. In March, vandals hit the Shiloh Christian Center and Central Baptist Church.

The FBI says it believes a small group is responsible for the vandalism. The Vandals tagged church property with hateful graffiti and Nazi symbols, set fires, and stole a one by one foot bronze statue of an eagle.

The FBI is pursuing these vandalism cases as hate crimes.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 866-838-1153