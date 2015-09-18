Volusia County Schools To Provide Supper At More Campuses

Volusia County Schools is expanding a program to provide after-school meals for families in need. School officials want to make sure students eat something healthy before going to bed.

The Volusia County school district already offered supper at six schools and will add six more schools later this month. The meal includes an entrée, grains, fruit and vegetable servings and milk.

Joan Young, director of School Way Café, says this is for students already getting free or reduced breakfast and lunch.

“We try to find the schools with the highest number of free and reduced, a lot of these schools are as high as 90 percent free and reduced. So we target those schools, also we target the schools that have a pretty big population,” said Young.

Volusia County schools is expanding supper to Enterprise, Edgewater, South Daytona, Spirit, Discovery and Pride elementary schools. More schools may be added in the future.