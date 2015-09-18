© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volusia Co. Judge Rules Against Putting Beach Driving Before Voters

By Catherine Welch
Published September 18, 2015 at 12:09 PM EDT
Posted speed limit on Daytona Beach. Photo by Michael Kooiman
A Volusia County judge has ruled against a push to put beach driving before voters. A citizens group wants to amend the county charter to let voters decide.

State law gives the county authority over beach driving, and so far this year county leaders have passed two ordinances limiting where cars can go. But Greg Gimbert, president of Let Volusia Vote, said state law provides a lot of wiggle room for the types of issues that can go before voters.

“Because the legislature has not expressly passed any legislation what so ever that prohibits the voter, the people, to ratify reductions of beach driving in Volusia County,” said Gimbert. “And that is the bottom line fact of this case, we are legal because the legislature has not specifically made what we’re doing illegal.”

Volusia County has maintained it’s the only authority that can regulate beach driving.

Gimbert said he will appeal the ruling.

