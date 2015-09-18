Spotlight: Central Florida Arts Group Focuses On Building Community

Central Florida Community Artsis a growing organization that promotes the performing arts. Among the offerings-- a choir, orchestra, youth programs and a newly added theater group. This is the nonprofit’s fifth year. Its motto is to serve and build community through the arts.

"Our role is really to make sure the local arts scene still gets its glory, we have the Dr. Phillip's Center, we have all these amazing professional theaters and we have a thriving arts community but what we want to do is make sure the people that just love to play their instrument, love to sing, love to dance get the opportunity to do so. It's really such an amazing outlet in peoples' life," said Central Florida Community Arts Executive Director Joshua Vickery.

CFCA gives back to the community by providing free shows for other non-profits holding events and fundraisers. Listen to Vickery's entire interview on Spotlight by clicking the player above.