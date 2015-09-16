© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposed Homeless Shelter Draws Ire from Parramore Residents

By Renata Sago
Published September 16, 2015 at 12:34 PM EDT
The Orlando Union Rescue Mission will have to move to make way for the Orlando Magic's multi-million dollar entertainment complex. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
The Orlando Union Rescue Mission will have to move to make way for the Orlando Magic's multi-million dollar entertainment complex. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Parramore residents say the proposed site of a new homeless shelter will lower nearby property values and increase crime. That’s after officials with the Orlando Union Rescue Mission announced this summer that they had been eyeing a city-owned lot in the neighborhood for a 150-bed shelter.

City commissioners will consider in November the Mission’s request to build its men’s center in Parramore. But longtime resident Dorothy Gray would rather see it built elsewhere.

"On the east side…west side—anywhere but down on Parramore," she says. "We have homeowners, we have children coming through there. "They’re already tearing down a whole lot of construction around us. They don’t want them down there, so why should we want them in our neighborhood?"

Gray lives near Griffin Park and is concerned about the kind of image a homeless shelter would bring to the changing community. The park was just renovated and she anticipates the homeless would settle there during the day.

Lynn Nicholson owns a town home less than half a mile from the current shelter location. He says the area already has too many service agencies.

"They need to relocate it to another community because we’re inundated with too many programs at this point."

The head of the Mission could not be reached in time for comment.

The city will consider in November the Mission’s request to build its men’s center there.

Tags
Central Florida NewsParramoreOrlando Union Rescue Mission
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details