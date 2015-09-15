Professional Women’s Soccer Team Reportedly Coming To Orlando

The Guardian is reporting that Orlando is about to land a professional women’s soccer team. Club owners will discuss the deal at their October meeting.

The Guardian quotes unnamed sources who say Orlando City Soccer is close to finalizing the deal with the National Women’s Soccer League. At an announcement last month that the women’s World Cup champs will play Brazil at the Citrus Bowl, Orlando City Soccer President Phil Rawlins said he would like to bring a women’s team here, that he was in talks, but there was nothing to report.

In a statement responding to the Guardian’s story, the club says it hopes to have more information to share soon, and says it’s pleased with ticket sales for the women’s game against Brazil next month.

Orlando City Soccer’s Statement:

“Orlando has proven itself to be the ‘Soccer Capital of the South’ with tremendous fan support for the MLS team and very high local ratings for televised soccer. It has also shown tremendous support for women’s professional soccer as ticket sales for the US Victory Tour match against Brazil in October are trending very well. Orlando City also boasts one of the nation’s most competitive girls youth clubs featuring high-performing teams in ECNL (Elite Clubs National League).

Considering the massive support for top-caliber soccer in Central Florida, we continue to evaluate all opportunities to bring the highest levels of the sport to the market in the future. We hope to have more information to share in the coming weeks.”