Blue Origin To Launch, Manufacture From Florida's Space Coast

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is bringing his private space company Blue Origin to Cape Canaveral.

Bezos announced his company will launch a new orbital vehicle from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 36.

Not only will he launch the vehicle from Florida’s space coast, he plans to manufacture and assemble the capsule at a facility just south of Kennedy Space Center.

"We’re going to build the vehicle here – so this is the first time – I don’t think there have been any vehicles that will be launched from the Space Coast that will be built here," said Bezos.

The commitment from Blue Origin brings 300 jobs and a $200 million investment into the area.

Along with launching and manufacturing, Blue Origin plans to test out a new rocket engine at the launch complex.

Bezos hopes to launch by the end of the decade.