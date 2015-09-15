© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blue Origin To Launch, Manufacture From Florida's Space Coast

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 15, 2015 at 11:45 AM EDT
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos committed to launching and manufacturing from Florida's Space Coast. Photo: Brendan Byrne
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos committed to launching and manufacturing from Florida's Space Coast. Photo: Brendan Byrne

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is bringing his private space company Blue Origin to Cape Canaveral.

Bezos announced his company will launch a new orbital vehicle from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 36.

Not only will he launch the vehicle from Florida’s space coast, he plans to manufacture and assemble the capsule at a facility just south of Kennedy Space Center.

"We’re going to build the vehicle here – so this is the first time – I don’t think there have been any vehicles that will be launched from the Space Coast that will be built here," said Bezos.

The commitment from Blue Origin brings 300 jobs and a $200 million investment into the area.

Along with launching and manufacturing, Blue Origin plans to test out a new rocket engine at the launch complex.

Bezos hopes to launch by the end of the decade.

Tags
Central Florida NewsCape Canaveralspaceblue originSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details