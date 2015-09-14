Valencia College asks judge to drop transvaginal lawsuit

Valencia College is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against its ultrasound technician program. Three students claim they were "browbeaten" into volunteering for transvaginal ultrasounds and are seeking damages.Valencia College has responded, saying the lawsuit inappropriately sexualizes the volunteer practice. The college says the suit should be dismissed because the students quit the program before anything happened, and because the students signed releases.

A lawyer for the women suing the college didn’t respond to a request for comment. Valencia College no longer allows students to volunteer for transvaginal ultrasounds.

The college is also asking a judge to award them legal costs.