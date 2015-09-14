© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Porter Airlines To Offer Direct Flights Between Toronto And Melbourne

By Crystal Chavez
Published September 14, 2015 at 12:54 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of Porter Media.
Canadians looking for warmer temperatures this winter will have a new option. Porter Airlines will run non-stop flights from Toronto to the Melbourne International Airport. Airline President Robert Deluce says this is the company’s first Florida market.

"Melbourne Airport really does offer us some pretty great access to many central Coast attractions such as the beaches, Kennedy Space Center and cruise ships, and the fact that it's within an hour of the Orlando theme parks makes it particularly attractive,”said Deluce.

Seasonal weekly flights start December 19 and will run through April 30, 2016.

