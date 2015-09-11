New Report: 1 – 17 Kids Homeless In Central Florida

A new report finds 1 in 17 children face homelessness in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

The report finds more children than ever are doubling up with friends and relatives, living in cars or in shelters. The Central Florida Commission on Homelessness helped with the report, its CEO Andrae Bailey said it also highlights a rising number of children living in hotels.

“We found over 2,000 children staying in those hotels,” said Bailey. “Many of those hotels are not the kinds of conditions at all that you’d want someone to stay short-term or long-term.”

Bailey said getting kids off the streets means moving families quickly into housing, and that will take a coordinated community-wide effort.