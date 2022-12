Three crew members from the 44th expedition to International Space Station are on their way back to Earth.

The crew is returning on a Russian Soyuz capsule, landing in Kazakhstan tonight.

Members of the crew originate from Europe, Kazakhstan and Russia. One of the crew members is returning for a 168 day trip.

The 45th expedition will come to an end early November with U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly. Kelly will have stayed one year in space.