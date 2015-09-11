© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blue Origin Expands Production of Rocket Engine

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 11, 2015 at 2:30 AM EDT
The BE-4 engine is slated for use on ULA's Vulcan rockets.
The BE-4 engine is slated for use on ULA's Vulcan rockets.

Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos penned a deal to increase production of a new rocket engine. The deal expands production of a BE-4 rocket engine that will be used by United Launch Alliance for its Vulcan rocket.

That rocket will be used for missions to destinations like low earth orbit and deep space.

These Blue Origin BE-4 rocket engines could replace ones that are only being made by the Russians right now and currently used on the Atlas V.

How Blue Origin will fill the order, or where they will manufacture the engines wasn’t disclosed, but Bezos is scheduled to make a significant announcement next week at Cape Canaveral.

The first Vulcan launches are scheduled for 2019.

Tags
Central Florida Newsulablue originSpacevulcanrocket
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details