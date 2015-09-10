© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Embraer To Make Airplane Seats In Titusville

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 10, 2015 at 6:08 AM EDT
An Embraer 190 airplane. Photo: Antônio Milena/ABr - Agência Brasil
An Embraer 190 airplane. Photo: Antônio Milena/ABr - Agência Brasil

Aircraft manufacturer Embraer is opening a new plant in Titusville. The Brazilian company broke ground on a seat manufacturing facility Wednesday.

Embraer already has three other facilities in Brevard County, including an engineering and technology center and a plant where it makes business jets.

County Commission Chair Robin Fisher said the Aero Seating Technologies plant will add 150 good paying jobs for Titusville.

“As we try to diversify from being so space related, shuttle related, this is a nice new addition to our community,” Fisher said.

He said some of those jobs will move from California where Aero Seating Technologies is based.

“They’ll probably bring about 50 people out here from California, and then they’ll create 100 jobs here also, but I think it’s going to be more than that,” he said.

Incentives to bring the new plant to Titusville included  $2.2 M  grant from the North Brevard Economic Development Zone.

The new plant is expected to open next year.

Matthew Peddie
