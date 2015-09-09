© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orphaned Manatee Calf Continues Rehabilitation

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 9, 2015 at 2:14 AM EDT
Photo: SeaWorld
A rescued orphan manatee continues her rehabilitation at SeaWorld. The 2-week-old calf was found alone in the Tomoka River.

When Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials discovered the calf, they found she was without a mother for at least 24 hours. She was around 60 pounds when rescued.

The manatee calf was taken to a rehabilitation facility at SeaWorld, where specialists like Victor Marsich will care for her until she’s strong enough for release.

“That’s typically at about 600 pounds, and for calves that’s going to take about 2 to 3 years to reach if they’re doing well and if they continue to improve,” said Marsich

The manatee calf isn’t alone anymore – she’s sharing a pool with two other rescued manatees.

SeaWorld will track her with a GPS collar after her release.

If you see an injured marine animal, you can help by calling the FWC hotline at 1-888-404-3922 or by dialing *FWC on a cellular device.

