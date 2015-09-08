Competitor Sues Health First, Adding To Lawsuit Woes

Brevard County’s Health First is again the target of a lawsuit. Competitor Parrish Medical Center is asking a judge to block Health First’s purchase of Space Coast Cancer Center. The suit accuses Health First of violating anti-trust laws and creating a monopoly for health services in Brevard County.

Matthew Gerrell is vice president of communications for Health First, and said the lawsuit is both frivolous and expensive.

“It will be in the millions of dollars that will be diverted from what could be used to help Parrish Medical Center patients and Health First patients," Gerrell said.

Health First owns four hospitals, a large doctor group and a health insurance company in Brevard. Health First is also the target of antitrust and whistleblower lawsuits.

Editor's note: An early version of this story incorrectly identified the spokesman of Health First.