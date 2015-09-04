Spotlight: Orlando Artist Channels Healing And Femininity Through Henna

Jeneye Sunlion is an Orlando henna artist. She creates temporary body tattoos from the henna plant and also uses the dye on canvas to create henna art. She’s been creating art with henna for a few years, including at Disney. Her next exhibit is Saturday night at True Serenity, a venue in the Mills 50 District.

She loves how intricate she can get with henna drawings and finds it has healing properties.

"Aside from henna being this really beautiful art it's also antifungal, antiinflammatory and it cools body temperature down which is how it started getting used five thousand years ago people would apply henna to the palms of their hand and the sole of their feet to keep their bodies cool as they worked in the desert," said Sunlion.

One of her favorite pieces is called "Divine Creation."

"It's the woman giving birth to creation but it doesn't even have to be just the creation of another human body but creation in general, creating art or creating community, creating anything that our heart desires. That's kind of a really empowering piece," said Sunlion.