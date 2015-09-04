New Spacecraft To Replace Shuttle Now Has A Name: Starliner

Starliner is the name of Boeing's new spacecraft that will replace the shuttle in flying astronauts to the International Space Station.

The company announced the name Friday during a ribbon cutting of its new facility at Kennedy Space Center.

Former astronaut Chris Ferguson unveiled the name as lights flashed and a curtain rose on the partially built capsule inside an old shuttle hangar.

NASA Administrator Charlie Bolden joined Sen. Bill Nelson, Gov. Rick Scott and other aerospace and elected leaders at the event.

"We've already named the astronauts who are beginning training to be the first to fly on commercial spacecraft. It's no longer just an idea. As you can see here today it's reality."

Boeing’s Starliner is one of two commercial spacecrafts NASA has selected to replace the shuttle in flying astronauts to the International Space Station beginning in 2017.

The other is SpaceX's Dragon capsule.