Search Continues For Missing King Cobra In Orlando

The search continues for an escaped king cobra in Orlando. Florida Fish and Wildlife is searching in an area east of Lake Apopka, North of 50 and south of 441. Fish and Wildlife says an owner with a permit for the approximately eight foot snake reported it missing Wednesday.

Parents at nearby Clarcona Elementary School got a message from Principal Robert Strenth this morning.

“We are moving all outside activities including P.E. and recess inside and we will be relocating our portable classrooms into the main building,” said Strenth.

National Geographic says king cobras have enough venom in one bite to kill 20 people or an elephant. Nat Geo says king cobras are shy and typically avoid humans but are fiercely aggressive if cornered. Anyone who spots, or thinks they spot, the missing snake is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.