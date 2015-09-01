© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UAE's Largest Airline Launches Daily Direct Flights Between Orlando and Dubai

By Renata Sago
Published September 1, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Emirates expects the daily flights to open Central Florida to business opportunities in Asia and Africa. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Emirates expects the daily flights to open Central Florida to business opportunities in Asia and Africa. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Three hundred passengers stepped off the first direct flight from Dubai to Orlando on Emirates airline this morning, marking the start of an arrangement that has been in the works for seven years.

The Dubai-based Emirates airline company expects the 15-and-a-half-hour flight to encourage Floridians to venture overseas and to bring more business to Central Florida from Asia and Africa.

“Orlando becomes more accessible for new markets, especially the Gulf Middle East," said Emirates Vice President of Sales Matthias Schmid. "We expect a lot of additional gas from the Indian subcontinent and from Africa."

Emirates airlines also expects to drive more tourists to Orlando.

“We see huge bookings basically during the first months of operation on these new flights from South Africa," said Schmid. "We see a lot of bookings from Kuwait. We see a lot of bookings from India, so it’s really a diverse group of passengers that we bring into Orlando.”

The first direct flight is slated to touch down at Orlando International Airport at 11:40 a.m.

Tags
Central Florida NewsTransportationEmirates airlineDubai
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details