Kissimmee's Victor Montalvo Is North American B Boy Champion
Break dancing is thriving in Orlando. And Kissimmee boasts North America’s best- Victor Montalvo.
Montalvo was just crowned best break dancer in North America- for the second time.
“My dad taught me how to break when I was 6 years old- back spins and a little bit of footwork,” says Montalvo, who is on his way to Italy in November to battle with other b-boys for the world title.
He tells Intersection what it takes to beat out the competition.