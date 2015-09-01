Kissimmee's Victor Montalvo Is North American B Boy Champion

Break dancing is thriving in Orlando. And Kissimmee boasts North America’s best- Victor Montalvo.

Montalvo was just crowned best break dancer in North America- for the second time.

“My dad taught me how to break when I was 6 years old- back spins and a little bit of footwork,” says Montalvo, who is on his way to Italy in November to battle with other b-boys for the world title.

He tells Intersection what it takes to beat out the competition.