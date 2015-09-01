© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Green Sea Turtle Nests On Florida's East Coast Set Record

By Amy Green
Published September 1, 2015 at 1:17 PM EDT
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

It's another record year for green sea turtle nests at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge.

Researchers have counted more than 12,000 nests this season, a remarkable turnaround for the endangered species that a few decades ago was near the brink.

The Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge on Florida's east coast is among the world's most significant nesting sites for sea turtles.

This season's number of green sea turtle nests surpasses the previous record of more than 11,000 in 2013 with two months still remaining this season.

A few decades ago the nests numbered in the dozens.

Researchers credit conservation efforts like the Endangered Species Act and beach preservation efforts like at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge.

Florida leads the nation in sea turtle nests.

Tags
Central Florida Newsarchie carr national wildlife refugeEnvironmentgreen sea turtles
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details