Green Sea Turtle Nests On Florida's East Coast Set Record

It's another record year for green sea turtle nests at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge.

Researchers have counted more than 12,000 nests this season, a remarkable turnaround for the endangered species that a few decades ago was near the brink.

The Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge on Florida's east coast is among the world's most significant nesting sites for sea turtles.

This season's number of green sea turtle nests surpasses the previous record of more than 11,000 in 2013 with two months still remaining this season.

A few decades ago the nests numbered in the dozens.

Researchers credit conservation efforts like the Endangered Species Act and beach preservation efforts like at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge.

Florida leads the nation in sea turtle nests.