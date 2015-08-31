© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
West Nile Returns To Florida

By WMFE Staff
Published August 31, 2015 at 10:41 AM EDT
mosquito

A human West Nile Virus case has shown up in Florida, and that has put health officials on alert.

The Orange County health department is urging residents to be cautious after a man in Pinellas county was discovered to have West Nile Virus.

Health department spokeswoman Mirna Chamorro said people should protect themselves from mosquito bites.

 “Because of the rains there is more standing water and the mosquitos breed more easily in the standing water,” said Chamorro.

Chamorro also stressed the importance of bug spray, especially during dusk and dawn.

 

 

