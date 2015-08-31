© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Seminole State College getting new health science building

By Abe Aboraya
Published August 31, 2015 at 10:59 AM EDT
Seminole State College approved a $48 million health sciences building today.
Seminole State College has approved a new health science and education building. The seven-story, $48 million building will go up at the Altamonte Springs campus.

It will have a mix of educational space, as well as commercial and retail space. Final agreements are expected in November, and the building could be open for the fall 2017 class.

Seminole State also won state approval last week to offer a bachelor’s degree in health science at the same campus starting next year.

